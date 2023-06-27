City of San Antonio deploys illegal dumping sting operation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is now an ongoing effort to stop illegal dumping in the Alamo City.

The City of San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) and the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) are working together to catch and prosecute people who dump waste and trash in the city.

On Thursday, May 25, three people were seen in a red pick-up truck at the corner of Plumnear and Quintana Road unloading an estimated four cubic yards of wooden fencing material out of a 5 x 8 trailer. The material weighed approximately one ton. Once the three suspects off loaded their trailer, the description of the vehicle and number of passengers was broadcast over the radio. SAPD then followed the truck and pulled it over before all three people were cited for illegal dumping.

Sergeant Bartholomew Vasquez commented “We were able make three arrests for illegal dumping. One of the individuals was also arrested for felony narcotics. The individuals dumped about one ton of wood material.”

SWMD Director David Newman also stated, “Illegal dumping is a big issue for our Department for all of San Antonio. But it doesn’t have to be. There are plenty of legal facilities that will accept waste, such as the area landfills, the transfer station and also our bulky waste drop off centers. Most importantly, for anyone considering illegally dumping in San Antonio, we are watching. If you are caught, you will be prosecuted.”

Residents are encouraged to report any illegally dumped material to 3-1-1 for expedient clean up. The longer a dumping site remains uncollected, it will grow.