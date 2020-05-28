City of San Antonio gives COVID-19 safety kits to 6,400 small businesses
Mayor Ron Nirenberg distributes hand sanitizer at COVID-19 safety kit giveaway at the Alamodome, May 27, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Owners or representatives of about 6,400 small businesses in San Antonio drove through the Alamodome parking lot Wednesday to pick up their COVID-19 safety kits.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg helped load up gallon containers of hand sanitizer and briefly chatted with the business owners.
“Thank you for taking the pledge,” he told each one. The city’s Economic Transition Team came up with the ‘Greater. SAfer. Together’ pledge to follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines for businesses, such as providing hand sanitizer, using face coverings, practicing social distancing and awareness training for employees.
The kits also contained masks and the much sought-after contactless thermometers.
“The thermometer is the real reason we came because we can’t seem to find the touchless thermometer,” said Julie Gutierrez with Southeast Surgical Associates. “This is great that the city is doing this to help us.”
City manager Eric Walsh , Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran and Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia also helped distribute the COVID-19 safety kits. Viagran also spent some of the time directing traffic as drivers pulled up to the various tents in the parking lot to pick up the supplies from volunteers.
A woman who owns a bar was excited to get the large containers of hand sanitizer to fill up their dispensers.
“This is going to help us because we can use it for refills, and the employees can use these masks, even though we already provided some,” she told KTSA News.