City of San Antonio hires new permanent Metro Health director
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio has hired its new Metro Health director.
The city announced the hiring of Claude Jacob Friday.
“I am excited to welcome Claude to San Antonio to serve as the new Director of Metro Health,” said San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh, “I am confident that Claude will provide excellent leadership to Metro Health. He will continue to work to promote health equity and education for our residents. I’d also like to thank Dr. Colleen Bridger for continuing to serve the City during this transition.”
Jacob comes to San Antonio after spending the past 14 years as the chief public health officer at the Cambridge Health Alliance just outside Boston in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
He is the permanent replacement to Dawn Emerick, who left the role last year after just months on the job and in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Her predecessor, Dr. Colleen Bridger, filled the role while also serving as an assistant city manager.
“As we have seen over the past year, public health plays a critical role in the day to day lives of every person. San Antonio has a wealth of public health programs, innovative approaches and services available to its residents,” said Jacob. “I look forward to strengthening and expanding those services in order to address the conditions where all can be healthy in San Antonio.”
Jacob starts his new role July 6th.