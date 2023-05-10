City of San Antonio moves forward with eminent domain process

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio is moving ahead in its attempt to acquire Moses Rose’s Hideout, located at the site of a planned Visitor’s Center and Museum for the Alamo.

In a Wednesday release, the city says it has been unable to reach an agreement on a sale price for the business with owner Vincent Cantu.

The City of San Antonio, in partnership with Alamo Trust, Inc. and the Texas General Land Office, issued the following statement:

“After numerous attempts by Alamo Trust, Inc., the Texas General Land Office, and the City of San Antonio to negotiate a sales price for the property with Mr. Vincent Cantu, the City has taken action to move forward with the eminent domain process. The City filed a condemnation petition after Mr. Cantu’s rejection of the final offer of $5.26 million, well over double the appraised value of his building. A hearing will now be conducted before a court-appointed panel of three Special Commissioners who will assess the value of the property. Even with this process now moving forward, we still remain open to negotiating with Mr. Cantu outside of court proceedings.”

Background:

Mr. Cantu previously demanded $16 million for his property with an annual increase of $1 million per year.

Property valuations conducted by CBRE place the current market value of the building at $2.1 million.

A best and final offer was delivered on 4/19/23, offering $5.26 million.

The Land Owners Bill of Rights details the eminent domain process.

Moses Rose’s Hideout is located at 516 E. Houston Street.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when possible.