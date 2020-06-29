Business is ordered to stop using misleading claims of recruitment for SAPD civilian patrol
City of San Antonio orders business to stop recruiting civilian patrol volunteers to 'assist' SAPD/Photo-Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) The flyer says,”Wanted–100 to 200 men and women to assist the San Antonio Police Department during riots to protect our brothers and sisters and our beloved city.” It’s an invitation to a meeting and it includes a phone number to call, with Alamo Sign Solutions listed as the sponsor.
Monday, the City of San Antonio sent a cease and desist letter to James Alfaro, owner of Alamo Sign Solutions, asking him to stop seeking volunteers for a civilian patrol. . The city says Alfaro’s actions are “unnecessary and unauthorized” by San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.
“During a time when our residents are speaking up for changes in policing, flyers like these only seek to stoke controversy,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “We do not endorse these actions and I hope this individual will finally cease these harmful actions.”
The letter informs Alfaro that continued unauthorized claims purporting to be assisting the San Antonio Police Department may result in the City seeking legal action against him.
“This poster has no affiliation whatsoever with the City of San Antonio nor the men and women who wear the San Antonio Police uniform. We once again ask that he remove any reference to SAPD from his materials,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.