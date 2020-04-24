City of San Antonio, San Antonio Spurs pitch teamwork in new coronavirus PSAs
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Spurs are teaming up to help the public limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The city said it and the city have produced public service announcements to help inform the public about ways to reduce the spread of the virus. The city said San Antonio has not yet seen its peak, which it expects will happen within the next three weeks.
“The Spurs have won five championships but none of them were without a strong commitment to teamwork. Remember that we’re all Spurs and our actions will define how successful we will be in the coming weeks as we try to slow the spread of COVID-19,” says San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg in the public service announcement.
San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills, also a resident of San Antonio, joins Mayor Nirenberg in the public service announcement to lay out the game plan for the coming weeks.
“Here is the game plan Spurs family: stay home, wash your hands, execute social distancing at all times. It’s time for teamwork and it’s our time to shine. Save lives by staying home,” says Spurs star Patty Mills.
The city does not want people outside doing what it considers to be nonessential activities.
The City of San Antonio and Bexar County have ordered everyone over the age of 10 to wear a cloth face covering when out in public in situations where maintaining six feet of social distancing is hard to achieve.