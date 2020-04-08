City of San Antonio to furlough 270 employees
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio announced Wednesday it will be furloughing roughly 270 people at the city’s convention center, Alamodome, and other departments funded by the hotel occupancy tax.
“These employees are valued members of our team, but with little to no events scheduled for several months, the revenue shortfalls are so significant that we have to take steps now to put us in a position to ramp up operations again when the public health crisis subsides,” said San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh. “I want these employees to know that they are still part of the City of San Antonio family, and we are doing what we can to support them and their families during this difficult time.”
The city said minimum staff levels will be maintained at the convention center and Alamodome.
The affected employees will receive their regular pay from April 9th to April 22nd.
The furloughs go into effect April 23rd and are expected to last through July 31st. The end date could be adjusted.
The city said the furloughed employees will continue to receive healthcare coverage and the city said it will mass file for unemployment insurance benefits for all of the affected workers.