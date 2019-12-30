      Weather Alert

City of San Antonio to open up Fireworks Hotline on Tuesday

Don Morgan
Dec 30, 2019 @ 9:57am
Fireworks display at Hemisfair in San Antonio. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s sure to be the most popular phone number in town Tuesday night.

The City of San Antonio Fireworks Hotline will be in operation beginning at 6 P.M. They’ll take calls until 12:30 A.M.

The hotline is for residents to report the illegal use of fireworks within city limits.

Setting off fireworks within city limits is illegal and it could prove costly as fines run up to $2,000.

The Fireworks Hotline at 210-207-0202.

If you want to see fireworks, head over to the city’s official New Year’s Eve Downtown Celebration at Alamo Street, La Villita and Hemisfair between Market and Cesar Chavez Streets.

There will be free live music starting at 6 P.M. and a fireworks show at midnight.

