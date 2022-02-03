      Weather Alert

San Antonio City officials: Avoid non-essential travel

Katy Barber
Feb 3, 2022 @ 2:35pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio city officials are asking residents to avoid traveling if possible.

The city issued a notice about non-essential travel, noting the road conditions are worsening as the San Antonio area remains in below-freezing temperatures.

“Public safety is our utmost priority. If you can stay home, please do. If you must travel, please proceed with extreme caution. The vast majority of our City team are the frontline workers who are working to respond to these weather conditions. Please keep the roadways clear for the safety of our crews,” said Walsh. “I encourage all major employers to consider the safety of the public and be flexible with their own employees as well.”

Roadways around Bexar County are closed as the sustained precipitation received Thursday freezes over roadways. A number of roadways were barricaded as creeks flooded and remain closed.

You can see an updated list of road closures here:

Texas Freeze: Closed roads around San Antonio and Bexar County

Non-essential city employees were sent home at 2:30 p.m., Walsh said, noting the police and fire departments are still operational in addition to “other critical city services.”

Friday school closures around San Antonio over freezing conditions

Rain and freezing temperatures to impact San Antonio area until Friday

Bexar County reporting highest number of power outages in Texas

More than 30K without power as freezing temps and rain move into San Antonio

