City Staffer hurls F-word at Corpus Christi city manager during council meeting

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 12, 2020 @ 6:45pm
Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni is interrupted by the F-bomb at city council meeting Nov. 10, 2020/Photo-Screen grab from council meeting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Corpus Christi city staffer who dropped the F-bomb during a city council meeting this week has resigned.

KRIS TV  reports  the incident occurred during a live stream of the city council meeting Tuesday.

City manager Peter Zanoni was talking about COVID-19 when a man’s voice was heard over the loud speakers saying,”F*** you, Peter.”

Then a woman says,”Please watch your microphones.  Y’all need to mute your microphones. I don’t know who that was, but we heard that. Mute your microphones.”

We now know that person was Joseph Johnson, assistant director of parks and beaches. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports that Johnson was attending the meeting remotely and didn’t know his microphone was on.

“I’m ashamed of the embarrassment that I’ve caused to not only the mayor, council, Peter Zanoni, coworkers, friends, family and organizations that I’m affiliated with,” Johnson told the Caller-Times.

Johnson has apologized to Zanoni and submitted his resignation.

Zanoni was deputy city manager in San Antonio before taking the top job in Corpus Christi last year.

 

