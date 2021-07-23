      Weather Alert

Clara McGregor shows off fresh face, a month after dog bit her

ABC News
Jul 23, 2021 @ 12:00pm
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

As reported last month, Ewan McGregor‘s daughter Clara was bitten on the face by a dog hours before she appeared at a red carpet premiere of their film The Birthday Cake, but judging by her latest snaps, she’s all healed up.

The UK  tabloid The Mirror showed the 25-year-old was all smiles at The Ischia Global Festival, recently held at Italy’s Resort Torre Michelangelo, and nary a trace of the wounds on her cheek and nose could be seen — especially impressive as she was apparently all but makeup free.

The actress and producer clearly isn’t holding grudges against canines. She recently posted to Instagram a shot of herself and a cute little pooch, while she looks lovingly at The Birthday Cake director Jimmy Giannopoulos. “4 years,” Clara wrote with some heart emoji, “I love you.”

