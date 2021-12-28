      Weather Alert

Clarkson, Gobert lead Jazz by Spurs 110-104 without Mitchell

Associated Press
Dec 28, 2021 @ 4:18am
Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) talks to Rudy Gay during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-104 for their fourth straight victory.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points and Joe Ingles added 17 for Utah, which has won 12 of 14.

Derrick White scored 21 points and Doug McDermott added 17 for San Antonio, who had its season-high, three-game winning streak snapped.

San Antonio went on an 8-0 run to close within 108-102 with 22 seconds left after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich emptied the bench, but Clarkson sealed the victory with a pair of free throws.

 

