      Weather Alert

Classes resume at Texas school after shooting that wounded 2

Associated Press
Oct 12, 2021 @ 10:19am
A Mansfield ISD school bus leaves the Center For The Performing Arts in Mansfield, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, after dropping off school children from Timberview High School following a school shooting at Timberview. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Classes resumed Tuesday at a Texas high school for the first time since a classroom shooting last week that wounded a teacher and student.

The shooting happened Oct. 6 at Timberview High School in Arlington. According to police, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins opened fire in a classroom after a fight with another student. A teacher and student were shot and two others had unspecified injuries, police said.

Simpkins was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His family said he had been repeatedly bullied at school.

On Monday, wounded teacher Calvin Pettit was released from the hospital, Dallas TV station WFAA reported. A wounded 15-year-old student who had been in critical condition was upgraded to good condition, police said.

Timberview is part of the Mansfield Independent School District. In a statement, the district said there would be a heightened police presence on campus Tuesday.

Separately, classes also resumed this week at YES Prep Southwest Secondary school in Houston following an Oct. 1 shooting that wounded the school’s principal. A former student is charged in the shooting.

Popular Posts
Joe Biden Is Turning A Nightmare Into Our Reality
Man shot in head during drug deal on San Antonio's Northwest side
San Antonio Police release video of person of interest in murder case
San Antonio International Airport turning lights pink and purple in support of two national campaigns
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
Connect With Us Listen To Us On