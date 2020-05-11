Cleanup of homeless underground tunnel from Hollywood Park to San Antonio continues
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Hollywood Park crews and TxDOT have cleaned up some tunnels under Highway 281 that have become an underground village for the homeless, but the work is far from over. Hollywood Park Police Chief Shad Prichard told KTSA News that TxDOT was quick to respond and send crews to remove some of the trash and debris, but he’s waiting for the city of San Antonio to do its part.
Prichard told KTSA News his officers found the underground homeless camps a couple of weeks ago when they were following up on complaints about trespassing, disturbances and littering in an area behind a shopping center near Thousand Oaks and 281. They saw a man going into the drainage ditch and followed him. That’s when they discovered the homeless underground camps in the tunnels that are about 1/2 mile long.
“These tunnels are about 8 to 10 feet tall and several feet wide, and as you go into these tunnels you get this overwhelming stench, and it’s real dark,” said Prichard. “And then it just opens up into these small rooms that branch off in different directions.”
Prichard says they found needles and other drug paraphernalia, some stolen items, human waste, and trash–lots of trash.
“They would collect trash out of trash cans behind houses, restaurants, or businesses, and they would drag them into these tunnels and open up these bags,” said Prichard.
He says they would remove items they wanted and leave the trash there, which Prichard said is a major health and safety issue. It’s a danger to those living in the tunnels who could be swept away by flood waters , and he also worried that the trash and debris could be pushed out and end up on our streets.
Chief Prichard says his officers have been checking the tunnels on a daily basis in an effort to keep people out of there.
“We’re sympathetic to their needs of getting shelter. We understand that they’ve got to have a place to protect themselves,” said Prichard.
Officers provide the individuals information about where they can get help and services that are available to them, but he says they have to keep the tunnels clean, and he applauds TxDOT for their prompt response.
Prichard has contacted the City of San Antonio in an effort to get crews to clean up the tunnels that lie within their jurisdiction, and “we’re making good progress on paper.” He says San Antonio police officers are helping remove people from the tunnels on the city’s side.
Someone from St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church on Thousand Oaks asked the Hollywood Park police department to be on the lookout for a peach rose bush that was recently stolen. It was a gift to the pastor, Msgr. Kevin Ryan.
Chief Prichard found it in one of the tunnels.
“I carried this thing about half a mile out of this tunnel,” he said with a laugh. It’s been returned to the church.