CLEAR alert issued for missing San Antonio woman

Don Morgan
May 21, 2021 @ 9:51am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Her name is Briggette Lorraine Luke and she’s been missing since Tuesday.

Briggette is a 61 year old black female with gray hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and is in a wheelchair.

She was last seen on East Houston Street.

Police say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you know of her whereabouts, get in touch with the SAPD at 210-207-7660.

 

