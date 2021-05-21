CLEAR alert issued for missing San Antonio woman
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for help in locating a missing woman.
Her name is Briggette Lorraine Luke and she’s been missing since Tuesday.
Briggette is a 61 year old black female with gray hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and is in a wheelchair.
She was last seen on East Houston Street.
Police say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.
If you know of her whereabouts, get in touch with the SAPD at 210-207-7660.