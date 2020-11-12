CLEAR alert issued for missing San Antonio woman
Amy "Rebecca" McGraw, alias Amy McCelvey Missing Endangered Person, Nov. 11, 2020/Photo-SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police are asking for your help in the search for 48-year-old Amy “Rebecca” McGraw. A CLEAR (Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue) alert has been issued, which means her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.
McGraw is a White female with blond hair and green eyes. She’s 5-foot-5 and weighs about 250 pounds. She has a tattoo of a cross on her right wrist and the word “imagine” on her left wrist. She also goes by the name of Amy McCelvey.
McGraw was last seen around noon Wednesday in the 14,000 block of Shropshire in the Northeast Side. She was driving a red, 2012 Hyundai Veloster with Texas license plates MCB6558.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.