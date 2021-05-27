CLEAR Alert issued for two men in San Antonio
Police are searching for Jimmie Daniel Jackson, left, and Maurice Windford Braggs Jr., right after individual CLEAR Alerts were activated. Both men were last seen on Wednesday.
UPDATE 2 p.m.:
The CLEAR Alert for Graggs has been discontinued.
ORIGINAL:
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio police department is searching two men last seen Wednesday in separate alerts.
Police said Maurice Windford Braggs Jr., 18, is a black male that is 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 lbs. Braggs was reportedly wearing blue scrubs and was last seen at the San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital around 7 p.m. and is believed to be on foot.
Officials report that Jimmie Daniel Jackson, 39, is a black male that is 6-feet tall and weighs 210 lbs. Jackson was reportedly last seen at 1 p.m. at Huebner Road and Emerald Hill Drive wearing a red face mask, black shirt, black shorts, and black shoes. Police said they believe he is on foot.
Officials said that both men pose a threat to their own health and safety and anyone with information should call the police department at 210-207-7660.