Clerk uses an ice pick in an effort to stop two San Antonio beer thieves
** FILE ** Twelve packs and 18 packs of Coors Light and Coors beer share space in a cooler in a liquor store in southeast Denver in this May 7, 2007 file photo. The makers of Coors and Miller plan to combine their U.S. brewing operations in an effort to compete better against industry-leader Anheuser-Busch. The joint venture announced Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2007 will be known as MillerCoors and will have responsibility for selling brands like Miller Lite and Coors Light in the U.S. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some overnight clerks put up quite a fight when two men tried to leave the 7-Eleven store at Highway 90 and West Military without paying for a couple 18 packs of brew.
The men were chased out of the store by the clerks and there was a bit of a scuffle and the pair managed to get into their car.
The clerks….. still weren’t ready to call it Miller Time.
Before the beer thieves could speed off, one of the employees used an ice pick to puncture a tire on the get-away car.
The men with their quickly deflating tire still managed to get away. They men were last seen speeding north on West Military.
Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the men but their investigation will continue.
The clerks are said to be doing fine.