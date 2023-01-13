Clifton Bolner, founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Spices, dies at 94

Photo: Bolner's Fiesta Products Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — His products have filled kitchen cabinets and pantries in the San Antonio area for generations.

Clifton J. Bolner, the Founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Products has passed away.

Bolner, who was raised on San Antonio’s South side started Bolner’s Fiesta Spices in 1955.

The company he founded announced his death on social media with the following statement:

“To all our friends, family, and food-eaters around the world, Bolner’s Fiesta Products, Inc. founder and owner Clifton J. Bolner died peacefully in the safety of his home on January 10th, 2023.”

Bolner was 94 years old.

