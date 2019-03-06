Closer Jose Leclerc, Rangers agree to $14.75M, 4-year deal
By Associated Press
Mar 6, 2019 @ 1:11 PM
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 13: Jose Leclerc #62 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the top of the ninth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 13, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Jose Leclerc and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a $14.75 million, four-year contract, a deal that covers the seasons the closer would be eligible for salary arbitration.
Leclerc gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year, $2.25 million in 2020, $4 million in 2021 and $4.75 million in 2022. The Rangers has a 2023 option for $6 million with a $750,000 buyout and a 2024 option at $6.25 million with a $500,000 buyout.
Leclerc would be eligible for free agency after the 2023 season. The deal could be worth $26.25 million over six years.
A 25-year-old right-hander, Leclerc became the Rangers’ closer last season and went 2-3 with a 1.56 ERA and 12 saves in 16 chances. He converted his final 12 chances and finished with a 21-inning scoreless streak. He led big league relievers with a .126 opponents’ batting average.
Texas announced the deal Wednesday.
