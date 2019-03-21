C’mon down to ‘Pound Town’! Organizers seek Texas town name change
By Texas News Radio
Mar 21, 2019 @ 1:22 PM
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Next time someone invites you to “Pound Town”, it may not have the same context as in years past.

There is a push to change the name of the Hays County city of Dripping Springs to Pound Town to honor the town’s founders, Dr. Joseph and Sarah Pound.

Organizers of the push have started a GoFundMe campaign to support their effort that may lead to a ballot initiative to change the name, with most of the funds benefiting the Friends of the Pound House, a historic homestead in the city.

It’s not clear how likely a ballot initiative to change the name will be nor its likelihood of ever being approved.

 

