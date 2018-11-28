Code violations temporarily close San Antonio aquarium

UPDATE: 2:22 p.m.

The Leon Valley Fire Department says inspectors found unvented propane heaters, which could produce carbon monoxide. Officials say other electrical and gas work will need to be done to bring the building back into compliance.

Officials also say the matter could be resolved within 48 hours.

ORIGINAL:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Aquarium in Leon Valley was shut down after failing a code inspection Wednesday.

The Leon Valley fire department says the aquarium is working to fix the violations as quickly as possible to bring the building back up to code.

It’s not clear what the violations specifically were, though officials say the issues appear to have developed recently.

No one from the public is allowed in the building, but officials say animal caretakers will be allowed in to tend to the creatures.

It’s not clear when the aquarium could reopen.