Cold front bringing rain to San Antonio, chance for snow in the Hill Country
Winter Storm Watch for areas north of San Antonio/NWS Map
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Expect a cold, rainy day in San Antonio on Sunday with a chance for some frozen precipitation in areas north and northwest of us in the Edwards Plateau, the Hill Country, and some areas east of the IH 35 corridor.
The National Weather Service predicts a strong cold front will move through South Central Texas late Saturday night through Sunday night. As cold air moves in behind the front, a mix of rain and snow is possible across portions of the Edwards Plateau, Hill Country, and some areas east of I-35.
“It looks like any kind of snow would remain north of the area, so San Antonio does not look to get any. It will be just a cold rain here,” said meteorologist Mark Lenz.
NWS has a issued a Winter Storm Watch for Burnet, Williamson and Lee counties Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening with some accumulating frozen precipitation possible. As much as a quarter-inch to an inch of rainfall is possible Sunday along and east of the I-35 corridor. Lenz says the chance for rain Sunday is 90 percent.
“Temperatures will be in the 40s most of the day and then they’ll drop to the 30s by the evening and we’ll have winds at about 10 to 15 miles an hour out of the east and northeast,” said Lenz.