Cold front, strong winds arriving Friday for San Antonio, South Central Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The temperature is about to drop, but the wind is going to increase with the arrival of a cold front.

The National Weather Service is issuing a Wind Advisory beginning at midnight and continuing through 1 p.m. on Friday. Wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour are possible at times, and you are urged to tie down any outdoor items that could get blown away.

A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for areas well south and west of the San Antonio Metro.

By Sunday, you will certainly feel a significant drop in temperature with the arrival of an arctic cold front that could send temperatures into the teens and single digits for parts of the Hill Country and Central Texas on Monday and Tuesday.

There is a low chance (up to 20 percent) of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle Sunday night mainly across areas north of Interstate 10. At this time, little or no measurable precipitation is anticipated.

You are advised to take early precautions to protect exposed pipes that could burst from a hard freeze, and ensure proper shelter and protection is provided for people, pets, and vulnerable vegetation. Pay close attention to trusted sources for any forecast changes through

this weekend.