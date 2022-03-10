Cold front to drop temperatures and raise wind speeds in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Cover up your plants and bring in your pets.
A strong cold front is closing in on the region.
The National Weather Service says the front is expected to move through Friday with higher winds and lower temperatures.
You’ll begin feeling the cooler conditions Friday morning when temperatures are expected to drop from the 40’s into the 30’s during the day.
The wind will be an issue as well with speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts of 40 miles per hour predicted for Friday.
Then there is the possibility of a cold rain falling for most of the region.
Nothern sections of Edwards, Kerr, Gillespie, Llano, and Burnet counties have a low chance of freezing rain or sleet.
The cold temperatures are expected Saturday as well, with a hard freeze anticiapted across the Hill Country.
The front will move through fast enough for us to salvage the later part of the weekend. The sun returns later Saturday with temperatures climbing back up into the upper 60’s by Sunday.