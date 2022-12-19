Cold front to drop temperatures into the teens later this week

Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures - zero. Low temperatures in degrees Celsius and fahrenheit. Cold winter weather - zero celsius thirty two farenheit.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you asked Santa for cold weather, you were obviously on his “nice” list this year.

The National Weather Service says the coldest air of the season is arriving in South Central Texas later this week.

You’ll notice the cold front moving into the area late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens by Friday morning with wind chills ranging from -10 to 10 degrees.

Areas of the Hill Country, the I-35 corridor and the Coastal Plains could see freezing temperatures hang around until Saturday afternoon.

For San Antonio, the prediction is for Friday’s lows to be around 19 degrees and will slowly climb into the low 40’s by Saturday afternoon.

There are still questions about the wind chills as those numbers depend on wind speeds behind the cold front.