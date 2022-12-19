KTSA KTSA Logo

Cold front to drop temperatures into the teens later this week

By Don Morgan
December 19, 2022 5:16AM CST
Share
Cold front to drop temperatures into the teens later this week
Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures - zero. Low temperatures in degrees Celsius and fahrenheit. Cold winter weather - zero celsius thirty two farenheit.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you asked Santa for cold weather, you were obviously on his “nice” list this year.

The National Weather Service says the coldest air of the season is arriving in South Central Texas later this week.

You’ll notice the cold front moving into the area late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens by Friday morning with wind chills ranging from -10 to 10 degrees.

Areas of the Hill Country, the I-35 corridor and the Coastal Plains could see freezing temperatures hang around until Saturday afternoon.

For San Antonio, the prediction is for Friday’s lows to be around 19 degrees and will slowly climb into the low 40’s by Saturday afternoon.

There are still questions about the wind chills as those numbers depend on wind speeds behind the cold front.

More about:
Cold Weather
San Antonio
weather

Popular Posts

1

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
2

SAPD investigating fatal crash on Highway 90, identity of pedestrian killed
3

Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak
4

4 dead in explosion on San Antonio's Southeast Side
5

Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant found dead at his home