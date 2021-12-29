Cold front to move in alongside the new year in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After an unseasonably warm December that includes some record breaking temperatures, it may be time to break out the winter coats in the new year.
The National Weather Service forecasts that Friday and Saturday will be sunny with daytime temperatures from the mid-70’s to early-to-mid 80’s alongside windy conditions.
A cold front is expected to blow through Saturday evening, dropping windy conditions and chilly temps for Sunday, according to the NWS. There is a chance for wind gusts up to 25 mph with temps up to 54 degrees and lows down to 30 degrees.
This could mean that San Antonio could see the first freeze of the season, the NWS said, but that temperatures should moderate after Tuesday.
Earlier this week, the NWS wrote that San Antonio is on pace for the second most warm December in history and that “well-above normal temperatures” are expected to continue into 2022.
🌡️ Just how warm has December been in South Central Texas? Here is a look at daily observed average temperature departures from normal for San Antonio this month. San Antonio is on pace for their 2nd warmest December on record, with Austin and Del Rio on pace for their warmest! pic.twitter.com/ZYX6iC4s00
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) December 27, 2021
