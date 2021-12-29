      Weather Alert

Cold front to move in alongside the new year in San Antonio

Katy Barber
Dec 29, 2021 @ 11:57am
San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown skyline.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After an unseasonably warm December that includes some record breaking temperatures, it may be time to break out the winter coats in the new year.

The National Weather Service forecasts that Friday and Saturday will be sunny with daytime temperatures from the mid-70’s to early-to-mid 80’s alongside windy conditions.

A cold front is expected to blow through Saturday evening, dropping windy conditions and chilly temps for Sunday, according to the NWS. There is a chance for wind gusts up to 25 mph with temps up to 54 degrees and lows down to 30 degrees.

This could mean that San Antonio could see the first freeze of the season, the NWS said, but that temperatures should moderate after Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the NWS wrote that San Antonio is on pace for the second most warm December in history and that “well-above normal temperatures” are expected to continue into 2022.

TAGS
Cold Front National Weather Service NWS San Antonio weather wx
Popular Posts
Missing man and his three children found in a field in Medina County
Illegal immigrant killed in Medina County when human smuggler drives through barbed wire fence
Amazon truck crashes on IH-35 on San Antonio's Northeast side, motorists can expect delays
San Antonio Police investigating fatal crash
San Antonio flight instructor killed in mid-air collision near Houston
Connect With Us Listen To Us On