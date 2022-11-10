Cold front will bring colder temperatures, rain over the weekend

cold front coming

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you been itching to break out a jacket as we get deeper into the fall, Friday is looking like your first opportunity in some time to do that.

The National Weather Service says Thursday will be the last day the San Antonio area sees a daytime high in the 80s, and it will go down from there starting on Veteran’s Day.

A cold front will arrive around lunchtime and that will bring cooler temperatures and likely scattered thunderstorms. It will also become windy with gusts of more than 30 mph expected. If you have outdoor plans for Friday, it might be a good idea to have a backup plan that involves staying indoors.

A chilly, damp weekend will follow with the best chance of sunshine on Saturday, but the temperature outside should get no higher than the low 60s. More of the same is expected on Sunday with a chance of showers late.

Overnight lows will range in the 40s and 50s from Friday through the weekend with another cold front expected to arrive Monday.