Cold weather and light wintry precipitation to continue Thursday morning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For most San Antonio area residents, a winter coat doesn’t get much use. For a majority of its lifespan, it hangs in your closet, next to the cap and gown you wore to your high school graduation.
Well before you walk outside, you may want to take a deep dive into your closet and dig out your big jacket.
It’s COLD!
The National Weather Service says the temperature will barely break 45 degrees today.
Along with the cold temps, a light wintry mix of freezing rain and drizzle could impact your morning commute.
That could lead to icing on elevated roads and overpasses, especially in the Hill Country and along I35 between San Antonio and Austin.
There’s also a strong possibility that another round of wintry precipitation could fall on the the area late Thursday into early Friday.
The chilly weather is expected to stay with us through the weekend with temperatures in the 70’s predicted to return early next week.