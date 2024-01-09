KTSA KTSA Logo

Coldest weather of the season expected early next week

By Christian Blood
January 9, 2024 5:16PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are enjoying the warmer temperatures during Winter so far, enjoy it while it lasts.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the coldest weather of the season across South Central Texas is expected to start settling in as early as Sunday night in some areas.

Forecasters are calling for daytime highs in the upper 20s and 30s on Monday, with lows in the teens for many areas on some mornings through Wednesday. Some parts of the Hill Country could have temperatures near zero on Tuesday morning.

The coming cold snap is rare with temperatures this cold – or colder – only happening once every 5-8 years, according to NWS.

Snow or ice are not expected, but wintry precipitation cannot be completely ruled out.

You are advised to prepare for hazardous temperatures. Exposed pipes will freeze in these conditions, and people, plants, and pets will all need warm, safe shelter.

