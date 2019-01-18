Comal Co. deputy killed in FM 3009 crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Comal County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a vehicle crash on FM 3009 in Schertz Thursday afternoon.

Schertz police say the crash happened in the intersection of FM 3009 and Dimrock at around 5:15 p.m.

Police say the deputy, 44-year-old Ray Horn, may have had a medical emergency while driving, leading to the crash.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital where he would later die.

Another person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they continue to investigate.