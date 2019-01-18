Comal Co. deputy killed in FM 3009 crash
By Dennis Foley
|
Jan 17, 2019 @ 8:29 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Comal County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a vehicle crash on FM 3009 in Schertz Thursday afternoon.

Schertz police say the crash happened in the intersection of FM 3009 and Dimrock at around 5:15 p.m.

Police say the deputy, 44-year-old Ray Horn, may have had a medical emergency while driving, leading to the crash.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital where he would later die.

Another person involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they continue to investigate.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Suspected Converse fireworks stand robber turns himself in Popovich is unsure about his future with the Spurs Taco Cabana offers discounts to federal employees impacted by government shutdown Gas prices in San Antonio are holding steady despite a climb in the statewide average Cibolo police have a person of interest in adulterated hot dogs case Man found shot to death in taxi in Windcrest
Comments