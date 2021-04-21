Comal County authorities searching for three missing girls
Photo: Comal County Sheriff Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating three runaway girls.
Audrey Willhight, Laila Garner and Adamari Perez were last seen leaving Smithson Valley Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Witnesses have told investigators that the girls got into a light blue Chevy sedan at around 3 P.M.
No other details about the car are available.
If you have seen them or know where they are, get in touch with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.