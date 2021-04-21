      Weather Alert

Comal County authorities searching for three missing girls

Don Morgan
Apr 21, 2021 @ 10:26am
Photo: Comal County Sheriff Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating three runaway girls.

Audrey Willhight, Laila Garner and Adamari Perez were last seen leaving Smithson Valley Middle School Tuesday afternoon.

 

Audrey Willhight Photo: Comal County Sheriff
Adamari Perez
Photo: Comal County Sheriff
Laila Garner Pjoto: Comal County Sheriff

Witnesses have told investigators that the girls got into a light blue Chevy sedan at around 3 P.M.

No other details about the car are available.

If you have seen them or know where they are, get in touch with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.

TAGS
Adamara Perez Audrey Willhight comal county Laila Garner missing girls
Popular Posts
Bexar County deputies discover nearly $200,000 worth of marijuana following traffic stop
Family and friends of missing San Antonio toddler won't give up search
2 dead, 2 wounded, including San Antonio police officer, in traffic stop shooting
San Antonio man shot after telling two people to quiet down
San Antonio driver grazed by bullet when someone started shooting at his car