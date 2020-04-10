Comal County coronavirus case count rises to 37
Comal County Courthouse (Photo: Comal County/Facebook)
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Comal County reported three additional confirmed coronavirus cases Friday morning, bringing its case total to 37.
The county said the cases are located north of Canyon Lake, south of Canyon Lake and in the Spring Branch area. One patient is in their 40s; the two others are in their 60s. All three are isolated at home.
The location breakdown of Comal County coronavirus cases:
- 12 in and around New Braunfels (plus seven in Guadalupe County side brings total to 19 cases)
- 7 in Bulverde area
- 5 in eastern Comal County
- 4 north of Canyon Lake
- 3 south of Canyon Lake
- 2 in Fair Oaks Ranch
- 2 in Spring Branch area
- 1 in central Comal County
- 1 in southwestern Comal County
The county said it has received reports that 376 tests have been conducted with 37 positive results, 259 negative results, and 80 still pending.