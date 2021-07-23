      Weather Alert

Comal County Fugitive caught in Marion

Don Morgan
Jul 23, 2021 @ 8:24am
Photo: New Braunfels Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — On Thursday, we told you about the search for one of Comal County’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.

His name is Aaron Gomez.

The 28 year old was suspected of a recent case of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He managed to avoid arrest until Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force spotted Gomez sitting in a vehicle at a Pawn Shop in New Braunfels. They closed in and ordered him to get out of the vehicle but he took off at a high rate of speed.

The search brought them to a home in the 1500 block of Marion Road in Marion.

Gomez was sitting in the vehicle in front of a house and he tried to get away again but this time, he was caught.

Gomez is currently being held at the Comal County Jail.

TAGS
Aaron Gomez comal county Lone Star Fugitive Task Force
Popular Posts
Government In The NW Would Rather See Money Burn Than Use Common Sense
Body found on Highway 281 is that of missing San Antonio woman
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now
First ever Texas case of Monkeypox confirmed
Maria Taylor and ESPN part ways after leaked audio controversy
Connect With Us Listen To Us On