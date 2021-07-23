Comal County Fugitive caught in Marion

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — On Thursday, we told you about the search for one of Comal County’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.
His name is Aaron Gomez.
The 28 year old was suspected of a recent case of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He managed to avoid arrest until Thursday afternoon.
Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force spotted Gomez sitting in a vehicle at a Pawn Shop in New Braunfels. They closed in and ordered him to get out of the vehicle but he took off at a high rate of speed.
The search brought them to a home in the 1500 block of Marion Road in Marion.
Gomez was sitting in the vehicle in front of a house and he tried to get away again but this time, he was caught.
Gomez is currently being held at the Comal County Jail.