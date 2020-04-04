Comal County issues “Stay Home/Stay Safe” order amid coronavirus pandemic
Comal County Courthouse (Photo: Comal County/Facebook)
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Comal County issued its own “Stay Home/Stay Safe” order Friday to improve its compliance with the governor’s stay home orders.
“After monitoring compliance with the governor’s executive order this week, we realized Comal County needed a clearer order that applied more specifically to our community,” Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said. “The vast majority of local residents and businesses have been complying with efforts to protect public health, and this order is designed to make sure everyone else comes into compliance.”
The order requires all county residents stay home unless they are engaging in an essential activity. All businesses — other than those providing an essential service — are order to cease operations, unless that work can be done from home. The county order circumvents homeowner association restrictions that may impede some residents from working from home.
It orders that all public or private gathering happening away from a residence are prohibited — except for those expressly permitted.
The county states all of its boat ramps on Canyon Lake may only be permitted for the launching and recovery of watercraft.
Nursing homes, retirement centers and long-term care facilities are prohibited from allowing non-essential visitors unless critical assistance is needed or for end-of-life visitation.
Short term rentals of camping or RV space is prohibited in the order.
The takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. April 30.
