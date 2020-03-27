Comal County issues “Stay Home, Work Safely” guidance to minimize coronavirus spread
Comal County Courthouse (Photo: Comal County/Facebook)
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Comal County Judge Sherman Krause has issued “Stay Home/Work Safely” guidance to minimize the spread of coronavirus in the county Friday.
The guidance offers voluntary measures that encourages people who live or work in the county to stay home and avoid social gatherings.
“Comal County has faced many disasters with one common storyline – citizens do not wait for someone to do things for us or tell us what to do,” the guidance begins. “We step up and do what is right for our community, and the COVID-19 crisis is no different.”
The guidance is not an order, but merely a suggestion for best practices with mitigating the spread of coronavirus.
“Water recreation businesses that have long been major economic generators in our community should voluntarily shut down,” the guidance reads. “Close-contact businesses like hair and nail salons, massage therapists and personal spas should voluntarily shut down until the threat has subsided.”
It additionally requests businesses in the county to implement social distancing measures, allowing employees to work remotely, and roll out expanded and flexible leave policies.