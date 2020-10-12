      Weather Alert

Comal County ‘opts in’ to reopening bars

Dennis Foley
Oct 12, 2020 @ 4:37pm
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Comal County Judge Sherman Krause announced Monday his county will allow bars to reopen this Wednesday, as allowed by Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order last week.

Krause said he spoke with the county’s mayors and other officials to get their input before making the decision to opt-in.  Bars will be allowed to operate at up to 50 percent capacity.

The county judge said the county will offer businesses a safe reopen checklist that will help them better understand the regulations and make it easier for them to follow.

Hays County said it will be allowing bars to reopen Wednesday.

Bexar County will not be allowing bars to reopen Wednesday.  Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said last week he may change his mind if he gets information that suggests reopening safely is possible.

