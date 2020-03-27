Comal County reports first coronavirus death
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Comal County confirmed its first COVID-19 coronavirus death Thursday.
The county said the man died Thursday afternoon at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin where he was being treated.
“Our hearts, as well as our thoughts and our prayers, go out to this man’s family and friends,” said County Judge Sherman Krause. “This tragic news emphasizes the need for all of us to make sure we are taking every effort to maintain social distancing measures and protecting ourselves, our loved ones and the most vulnerable among us from contracting COVID-19.”
The county has reported eight cases; one of those cases resulting in a death and three recovered.