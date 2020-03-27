      Weather Alert

Comal County reports first coronavirus death

Dennis Foley
Mar 26, 2020 @ 9:30pm

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Comal County confirmed its first COVID-19 coronavirus death Thursday.

The county said the man died Thursday afternoon at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin where he was being treated.

“Our hearts, as well as our thoughts and our prayers, go out to this man’s family and friends,” said County Judge Sherman Krause. “This tragic news emphasizes the need for all of us to make sure we are taking every effort to maintain social distancing measures and protecting ourselves, our loved ones and the most vulnerable among us from contracting COVID-19.”

The county has reported eight cases; one of those cases resulting in a death and three recovered.

Photo: Comal County
TAGS
comal county Coronavirus
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming