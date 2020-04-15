Comal County reports four new coronavirus cases; total rises to 43
Comal County Courthouse (Photo: Comal County/Facebook)
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Comal County reported four additional cases of COVID-19 coronavirus Wednesday, bringing its case total to 43.
Two of the newest cases are in New Braunfels, one is in Garden Ridge and another is in Bulverde.
Two of the patients are in their 20s, one is under 19 and one is in their 40s. All four are currently isolated at home.
As of Wednesday, 19 cases have recovered and six have died; 18 cases are currently active.
The locations of all of the county’s cases:
- 14 from New Braunfels or immediate area
- 8 from Bulverde area
- 5 from eastern Comal County
- 4 from north of Canyon Lake
- 3 from south of Canyon Lake
- 2 from Garden Ridge
- 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch
- 2 from Spring Branch area
- 2 from southwestern Comal County
- 1 from central Comal County