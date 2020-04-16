Comal County reports no new coronavirus cases, most have recovered
Comal County Courthouse (Photo: Comal County/Facebook)
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Comal County said Thursday it did not have any new positive coronavirus cases in a 24 hour span while 11 of its cases have recovered.
That keeps the total case count in the county at 43 with 30 recoveries, six deaths and seven active cases.
The county also noted this marks the first weekday in about a week where there have been no new positive cases.
Despite the good news, the county said it is too early to declare victory.
“Although it’s always good news to have no positive tests to report, we believe we are not yet at the peak of this virus in Comal County,” said Director of Public Health Cheryl Fraser. “We continue to recommend that residents stay home, maintain social distancing measures and wear a mask if they have to go out in public.”
Of the seven current patients, five are isolated at home and two are hospitalized.