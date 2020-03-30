Comal County reports second coronavirus related death, cases up to 11
Comal County Courthouse (Photo: Comal County/Facebook)
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Comal County confirmed Monday its second death from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
This death is the 10th case in the county and his widow is the 11th confirmed case.
Comal County said a man in his 70s died at his home on the north side of Canyon Lake last week. His widow is also in her 70s.
First responders from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Canyon Lake Fire and EMS who arrived to that scene have been sent home to self-quarantine. No one of that group has experienced any symptoms to date.
The county said the couple had traveled out of state before the man began experiencing symptoms last week. In addition to the coronavirus confirmation, the man also tested positive for the flu and strep throat.
The county’s Office of Public heath is investigating the couple’s recent history to see if they were in contact with anyone in the public.