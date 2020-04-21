Comal County reports two new coronavirus cases; two more recoveries
Comal County Courthouse (Photo: Comal County/Facebook)
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Comal County Tuesday, bringing its total reported cases to 45.
The county said one of the new patients is a Garden Ridge resident in their 30s while the other is a Spring Branch area resident in their 50s.
Both patients live in households that have previously had confirmed coronavirus cases and both are isolating at home. These are the first new confirmed cases since the middle of last week.
The county also announced Tuesday it had two more recovered patients, bringing that total to 32.
There are currently seven active cases of coronavirus in the county and six deaths from the virus.