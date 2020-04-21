      Weather Alert

Comal County reports two new coronavirus cases; two more recoveries

Dennis Foley
Apr 21, 2020 @ 1:33pm
Comal County Courthouse (Photo: Comal County/Facebook)

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Comal County Tuesday, bringing its total reported cases to 45.

The county said one of the new patients is a Garden Ridge resident in their 30s while the other is a Spring Branch area resident in their 50s.

Both patients live in households that have previously had confirmed coronavirus cases and both are isolating at home.  These are the first new confirmed cases since the middle of last week.

The county also announced Tuesday it had two more recovered patients, bringing that total to 32.

There are currently seven active cases of coronavirus in the county and six deaths from the virus.

TAGS
comal county Coronavirus Garden Ridge Spring Branch
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost