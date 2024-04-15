Comal County Sheriff: Crews searching Canyon Lake for missing San Antonio man, witnesses say he went under water and never resurfaced

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials are searching Canyon Lake for a 19-year-old who went under the water and never resurfaced.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens were called to the lake near Overlook Park Sunday evening.

They were told Roiner Alejandro Rojas Pereira of San Antonio was floating on a tube when he drifted toward the water intake near Canyon Lake Dam.

He fell off the tube and began yelling for help.

A witness on shore jumped in the lake in an attempt to rescue the Pereira, but before the witness was able to reach him, Pereira went under the water and did not come back up.

First responders arrived shortly after 7 p.m. and began searching for the missing man but he has yet to be located.

Crews were back in the water early Monday morning to continue the search.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.