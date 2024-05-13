Comal County Sheriff: Texas Rangers investigate shooting involving Comal County deputy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting involving a local deputy.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday when deputies were called to the 1400 block of Elm Creek Road on report of a suicidal person.

Responding deputies made contact with the man and, at some point, they say the man showed a gun. That prompted one of the the deputies to pull their gun and shoot the man.

The man was hit and deputies began life-saving measures until EMS arrived to take the man to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the man underwent surgery and is now in the Intensive Care Unit.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

During the investigation, the deputy who shot them man is on routine paid administrative leave.

KTSA News will provide updates on this story when more details become available.