Comal County Sheriff: Two killed in helicopter crash in Spring Branch

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people have been killed in a helicopter crash in Spring Branch.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office says the small aircraft went down in a neighborhood in the 600 block of Lantana Ridge just after 3 p.m. Monday.

The names of the crash victims haven’t been released and there were no reports of any other injuries to people who were on the ground.

The helicopter is reported to be an experimental, amateur-built aircraft according to the NTSB.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating.