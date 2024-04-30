KTSA KTSA Logo

Comal County Sheriff: Two killed in helicopter crash in Spring Branch

By Don Morgan
April 30, 2024 4:30AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people have been killed in a helicopter crash in Spring Branch.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office says the small aircraft went down in a neighborhood in the 600 block of Lantana Ridge just after 3 p.m. Monday.

The names of the crash victims haven’t been released and there were no reports of any other injuries to people who were on the ground.

The helicopter is reported to be an experimental, amateur-built aircraft according to the NTSB.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating.

More about:
Comal County Sheriff's Office
Helicopter Crash
Spring Branch

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
2

San Antonio Police: Three injured in shooting near downtown, victims in serious condition as search for shooter continues
3

Woman killed in Southeast side shooting identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
4

San Antonio Police searching for man who reportedly stabbed a woman several times at Northwest Side apartment complex, victim recorded video of the attacker
5

Woman shot in the back when after going outside to investigate noise on San Antonio's Northwest side, police say