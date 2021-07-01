Comal County sheriff’s deputy involved in crash near Canyon Lake

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — A Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash in the Canyon Lake and Spring Branch area of the county Wednesday while responding to a traffic stop to assist another deputy.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy was at the intersection of FM 3159 and FM 311 — which is about a mile away from Smithson Valley High School — with lights and siren on, came to a stop, before going through the intersection. At the same time, a blue Toyota Highlander was seen speeding and collided with the deputy’s cruiser in the intersection.
The deputy and the other driver were taken to a New Braunfels hospital. The deputy was released without any known major trauma. The sheriff’s office does not know the status of the other driver.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is now investigating the crash.