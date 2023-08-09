Comal County Sheriff’s Office ask for help in locating 17-year-old runaway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a 17 year old girl who ran away from home recently.

She is Hailey West, last seen July 17.

Officials say they believe she is in the San Antonio area.

We have her picture on the San Antonio news page of KTSA dot com. If you know were she is, get in touch with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.