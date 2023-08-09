KTSA KTSA Logo

Comal County Sheriff’s Office ask for help in locating 17-year-old runaway

By Don Morgan
August 9, 2023 5:23AM CDT
Share
Comal County Sheriff’s Office ask for help in locating 17-year-old runaway
Photo: Comal County Sheriff

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a 17 year old girl who ran away from home recently.

She is Hailey West, last seen July 17.

Officials say they believe she is in the San Antonio area.

We have her picture on the San Antonio news page of KTSA dot com. If you know were she is, get in touch with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.

More about:
comal county
teenage runaway

Popular Posts

1

One dead in spectacular crash on Loop 1604
2

Body found on floating border barrier between Texas and Mexico
3

Baby abandoned outside church, police search for those who left him
4

TxDOT: Highway closure will impact San Antonio drivers this weekend
5

San Antonio Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on Northeast side