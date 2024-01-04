Comal County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating missing 13 year-old girl

UPDATE: Carleigh has been located in San Marcos and is said to be safe. No additional details have been released.

Original story:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing 13 year-old girl who they believe is in “grave or immediate danger”.

Carleigh O’Dell is a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 139 pounds. She has blonde hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words “Lonestar Ranch” across the front.

She was also wearing multi-colored shorts and black Vans shoes.

Carleigh was last seen at around 9 P.M. Wednesday, January 3 in the 1400 block of Ridge Creek Lane in Bulverde.

Officials are also searching for a 21 year-old man who they believe is connected to the abduction.

He is reported to be Hispanic with facial hair and a receding hairline driving a blue truck. The make and model of the truck is not known.

If you have information regarding Carleigh’s whereabouts, get in touch with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.