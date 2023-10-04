Comal County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of goat found wandering in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Are you missing a goat?

The Comal County Sheriff’s office has found one and they are looking for the owner.

The goat was found last week as it was wandering through the area of Devin Drive in New Braunfels.

Deputies rounded it up and are now hoping the owner will come forward and claim their goat.

We have a picture of the goat on the San Antonio news page of KTSA dot com.

If it’s yours, get in touch with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.