KTSA KTSA Logo

Comal County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of goat found wandering in New Braunfels

By Don Morgan
October 4, 2023 5:43AM CDT
Share
Comal County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of goat found wandering in New Braunfels
Photo: Comal County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Are you missing a goat?

The Comal County Sheriff’s office has found one and they are looking for the owner.

The goat was found last week as it was wandering through the area of Devin Drive in New Braunfels.

Deputies rounded it up and are now hoping the owner will come forward and claim their goat.

We have a picture of the goat on the San Antonio news page of KTSA dot com.

If it’s yours, get in touch with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.

More about:
Comal County Sheriff's Office
goat
New Braunfels

Popular Posts

1

SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS
2

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
3

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
4

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
5

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI