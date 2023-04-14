Comal County Sheriff’s Office turning to public for help locating missing Nixon woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Wilson County woman is missing and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in finding her.

In a post to Facebook, 24-year-old Robynn Emilie Moore is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. She stands 5’6” and weighs approximately 132 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says Moore was last seen on Monday, March 27 in the area of FM 306 and South Access Road on the western portion of Canyon Lake in Comal County. Authorities say she was wearing a blue skull cap, gray sweatshirt, green t-shirt, black leggings and black sneakers.

Investigators say Moore lives in Nixon, Texas, about 45 minutes southeast of San Antonio.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Robynn Moore, you are urged to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office 830-620-3400.